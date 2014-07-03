COLOMBO, July 3 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Thursday despite inflows from remittances and exporter dollar sales as state banks bought the greenback to curb appreciation.

The rupee ended at 130.27/28 per dollar, little changed from Wednesday's close of 130.28/30.

"State banks are buying dollars at 130.27 rupees, one cent below yesterday. We saw some strong inflows from remittances and exporter dollar sales," a dealer said.

Dealers expect the rupee to trade between 130.40 and 130.50 in the event of any downward pressure in the next one month and expect imports and credit growth to pick up from August.

An official at the central bank's International Operations Department said on Wednesday that the bank has been buying excess dollars from the market after importers buy for their requirements.

The official said the central bank has absorbed around $25 million in the last few days and the monetary authority has bought around $575 million from the market so far this year to curb excess volatility.

Some dealers expect the rupee to face downward pressure due to continued imports and the possible fallout from the government spokesman's announcement that the country had imported Iranian crude via third parties to avoid Western sanctions.

Currency dealers said it was too early to speculate on the implications of the country breaching U.S. sanctions. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)