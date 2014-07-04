COLOMBO, July 4 The Sri Lankan rupee was a tad firmer on Friday helped by inflows from remittances and exporter dollar sales, but dollar buying by state banks capped further gains.

The rupee was traded at 130.26/27 per dollar at 0624 GMT, from Thursday's close of 130.27/28 per.

"There are heavy inflows and no buyers. The state banks are buying dollars at 130.26 rupees, one cent below yesterday," a dealer said. "The imports have dried down with less economic activities."

Dealers said the fuel import bill, which accounts for around 20 percent of monthly imports, is also on the decline because the country has been shifting to alternative power sources such as coal and hydro.

Dealers see the rupee trading between 130.40 and 130.50 in the event of any downward pressure in the next one month and expect imports and credit growth to pick up from August.

An official at the central bank's International Operations Department said on Wednesday that the bank has been buying excess dollars from the market after importers meet their requirements.

Some dealers expect the rupee to face downward pressure due to continued imports and the possible fallout from the government spokesman's announcement that the country had imported Iranian crude via third parties to avoid Western sanctions.

Currency dealers said it was too early to speculate on the implications of the country breaching U.S. sanctions.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.35 percent, or 22.75 points, firmer at 6,490.03 at 0632 GMT, its highest since May 27, 2013. Turnover was 856.1 million rupees ($6.57 million), with 97.7 million shares changing hands. ($1 = 130.2500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)