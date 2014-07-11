COLOMBO, July 11 The Sri Lankan rupee traded at its highest in more than a year on Friday due to inflows from remittances and exporter dollar sales, while state banks lowered the dollar buying rate.

The rupee was traded at 130.20/21 per dollar at 0656 GMT, its highest intraday level since June 28, 2013 and firmer from Thursday's close of 130.23/24.

"There are inflows and the state banks lowered the buying rate by 3 cents," a currency dealer said.

The one-month forward premium was steady at a near three-year low of 10/20 cents, which dealers said was due to expectations of further gains in the currency.

Dealers said dollar-buying by state banks checked sharp gains, though forward premiums were coming down with increased forward selling.

The central bank usually directs the market through the two state banks, but dealers said they were not quite sure if the state banks were buying for the central bank.

Central bank officials were not immediately available for comment.

Dealers said the fuel import bill, which accounts for around 20 percent of monthly imports, is also on the decline as the country has been shifting to alternative power sources such as coal and hydro.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.35 percent, or 23.33 points, up at 6,692.19 0525 GMT, its highest since Oct.13, 2011. Turnover was 1.03 billion rupees ($7.91 million), with 52.9 million shares changing hands.

($1 = 130.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)