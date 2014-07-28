COLOMBO, July 28 The Sri Lankan rupee traded flat on Monday as inward remittances offset importer dollar demand and dollar buying by state banks, dealers said.

Dealers said dollar buying by the two state banks at 130.21 rupees prevented sharp gains in the local currency.

The rupee was traded at 130.20/24 per dollar at 0548 GMT compared to Friday's close of 130.20/25.

"Still there are inward remittances, but the state banks are buying at 130.21. If not for state banks, the rupee would have appreciated," said a currency dealer.

Finance Secretary P.B. Jayasundera said on Wednesday Sri Lanka was building up its foreign exchange reserves while keeping its currency stable as the island nation sees more dollar inflows.

Speaking at a Foreign Correspondents' Association forum, Jayasundera said the choice was to let the exchange rate appreciate and enjoy the short-term gain or let the exchange rate remain flexible within a reasonable level.

Jayasundera, the top technocrat in President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government, said though technically the government had the luxury of allowing the rupee to appreciate, the authorities did not want that to happen.

The central bank has absorbed more than $750 million so far this year, which Jayasundera attributed to a rise in inflows from exports, tourism and remittances.

Dealers had been expecting the rupee to appreciate due to weak growth in imports and private sector credit, despite multi-year low interest rates.

Private sector credit growth hit a more-than-4-1/2-year low of 2.2 percent in May on the year, compared with 3.3 percent a month earlier. May imports fell 17.6 percent on year to $1.28 billion.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.21 percent, or 14.09 points, weaker at 6,769.55 at 0549 GMT. Turnover was 210 million rupees ($1.61 million) with 36.6 million shares changing hands. ($1 = 130.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)