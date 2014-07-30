COLOMBO, July 30 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly firmer on Wednesday as inward remittances and exporter dollar sales outpaced importer demand for the greenback, but dollar-buying by two state banks prevented sharp gains in the local currency, dealers said.

The International Monetary Fund urged Sri Lanka on Wednesday to limit its intervention in the foreign exchange market.

The IMF said the central bank's intervention in the foreign exchange market may create a perception that the rupee was implicitly fixed and could lead market participants and firms to hold un-hedged foreign exchange risk on their balance sheets.

The rupee was traded at 130.21/22 per dollar at 0606 GMT compared with Monday's close of 130.22/24.

Both the stock and foreign exchange markets were closed on Tuesday for the Muslim Eid festival.

"There are exporter conversions and remittances but the state banks are buying at 130.21," said a currency dealer.

Finance Secretary P.B. Jayasundera said last week that Sri Lanka was building up its foreign exchange reserves while keeping its currency stable as the island nation sees more dollar inflows.

The central bank has absorbed more than $750 million so far this year, which Jayasundera attributed to a rise in inflows from exports, tourism and remittances.

Dealers had been expecting the rupee to appreciate due to weak growth in imports and private sector credit, despite multi-year low interest rates.

Private sector credit growth hit a more than 4-1/2-year low of 2.2 percent in May on the year, compared with 3.3 percent a month earlier. May imports fell 17.6 percent on year to $1.28 billion.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.35 percent, or 24.07 points, at 6,808.34 at 0621 GMT. Turnover was 389.1 million rupees ($3 million) with 24.8 million shares changing hands. ($1 = 130.2000 Sri Lankan Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)