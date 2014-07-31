COLOMBO, July 31 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Thursday as dollar-buying by two state banks prevented sharp gains in the local currency due to inflows from inward remittances and exporter dollar sales amid mild importer demand for the greenback, dealers said.

The rupee was traded at 130.21/22 per dollar, unchanged from Wednesday's close.

"The appreciation trend is intact," said a currency dealer.

State banks bought dollars at 130.21 rupees.

Usually the central bank intervenes through the two state banks to direct the market to smoothen volatility. But dealers said it was not clear if the state bank buying was on behalf of the central bank.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday urged Sri Lanka to limit its intervention in the foreign exchange market.

The IMF said the central bank's intervention in the foreign exchange market may create a perception that the rupee was implicitly fixed and could lead market participants and firms to hold un-hedged foreign exchange risk on their balance sheets.

The central bank has absorbed more than $750 million from the market to prevent a sharp appreciation and support exporters.

"If the central bank buys rupee continuously, business may not bother about the exposure in the event of a sudden depreciation. That trend is really dangerous," a currency trader said on condition of anonymity.

"We also don't see any pick-up in imports. The one-year T-bill yield has fallen to near the central bank's repurchase rate of 6.5 percent. We are yet to see any concrete reason why imports are not picking up despite very low interest rates."

Finance Secretary P.B. Jayasundera said last week that Sri Lanka was building up its foreign exchange reserves while keeping its currency stable as the island nation sees more dollar inflows.

Jayasundera attributed the increased inflows, which the central bank has been absorbing, to a rise in inflows from exports, tourism and remittances.

Dealers had been expecting the rupee to appreciate due to weak growth in imports and private sector credit, despite multi-year low interest rates.

Private sector credit growth hit a more-than-4-1/2-year low of 2.2 percent in May on year, compared with 3.3 percent a month earlier. Imports fell 17.6 percent on year in May to $1.28 billion.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.13 percent, or 8.76 points, at 6,810.60 at 0554 GMT, hovering around its highest since September 2011. Turnover was 528.5 million rupees ($4.06 million) with 28 million shares changing hands. ($1 = 130.2100 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)