COLOMBO Aug 7 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady on Thursday as two state banks mopped up dollars to prevent an appreciation in the local currency while higher liquidity due to banks' greenback buying put downward pressure on market interest rates, dealers said.

The rupee was traded at 130.19/20 per dollar at 0635 GMT, little changed from Wednesday's close of 130.19/21.

"Rupee traded flat with state banks buying dollars at 130.19 and prevented appreciation. The appreciation trend is intact," said a currency dealer.

Central bank chief Ajith Nivard Cabraal on Thursday said there is a greater chance of a cut in key policy rates than a hike, a day after one-year government debt yield fell to 6.45 percent, below the rate of 6.50 percent at which the central bank mops up liquidity from commercial banks.

Two central bank officials on Wednesday told Reuters that the monetary authority bought $218 million from the market on Tuesday and over $1 billion this year through Tuesday.

The central bank's dollar purchases from the market to support exporters have increased rupee liquidity and sent yields on government securities lower amid lacklustre demand for private credit and imports, dealers said.

A central bank official said last month the rupee would have risen to 125 per dollar had the central bank not intervened.

The IMF last week urged Sri Lanka to limit its intervention in the foreign exchange market, a week after Finance Secretary P.B. Jayasundera said Sri Lanka was building up its foreign exchange reserves while keeping the rupee stable with the country seeing more inflows.,

Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.66 percent up at 6,878.59 at 0651 GMT.

"Market is supported by low interest rates," said Reshan Kurukulasuriya, COO of Richard Peiris Securities, adding that investors "have no option" but to invest in the stock market.

"Investors expect a further rate cut at the next policy rates meeting."

Turnover was 1.37 billion rupees ($10.52 million) with 56.7 million shares changing hands. (1 US dollar = 130.1800 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)