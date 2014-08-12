COLOMBO Aug 12 The Sri Lankan rupee was trading a tad firmer on Tuesday on inflows from inward remittances and exporters, but dealers say the currency could be under pressure due to increasing dollar demand from importers.

The rupee was traded at 130.18/20 per dollar at 0636 GMT, up from Monday's close of 130.20/23.

Dealers said inflows from remittances and exporters outpaced importer dollar demand, though they expected a pick-up in exports in the near future.

"It looks like the pre-budget imports are picking up," said a currency dealer.

Central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters on Saturday that the rupee would not suffer downward pressure in the foreseeable future thanks to a policy aimed at building foreign reserves and that a gradual gain was expected.

The rupee has risen 0.5 percent so far this year despite heavy dollar buying by the central bank.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.52 percent or 36.09 points to 6,906.89 at 0642 GMT, slipping from its highest since Sept. 12, 2011. Stockbrokers attributed the fall to profit taking after a five-session winning streak.

Turnover was 681.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($5.24 million) with 24.2 million shares changing hands. (1 US dollar = 130.1800 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)