COLOMBO Aug 14 The Sri Lankan rupee was firmer on Thursday as exporters sold dollars after forward premiums gained over the past few days amid downward pressure on the currency, dealers said.

But two state banks, through which the central bank usually intervenes in the market, bought dollars at 130.15 to prevent sharp gains and excess volatility.

The rupee was traded at 130.14/18 per dollar at 0643 GMT, firmer from Wednesday's close of 130.19/22. It fell to a two-week low of 130.26 per dollar early on Wednesday.

"Exporters are back. The rupee traded low last few days and that prompted exporters come in," said a currency dealer.

"State banks are buying at 130.15 to prevent sharp gains."

Dealers said the rupee was pressured by importer dollar demand ahead of the 2015 budget in November and some foreign selling of government securities, adding that the outflow may gradually pick up if interest rates came down further.

Yields in treasury bills fell 9-14 basis points at a weekly auction on Wednesday with the one-year T-bill yield falling further below the rate at which the central bank mops up liquidity from commercial banks.

The rupee has risen 0.53 percent this year despite heavy dollar buying by the central bank. This has led to lower market interest rates due to higher rupee liquidity.

Currency dealers expect imports to pick up before the 2015 budget in November which is expected to deliver a fiscal stimulus package ahead of a possible presidential election early next year.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.88 percent or 61.41 points to 7,015.15 at 0652 GMT, trading above a psychological barrier of 7,000 for the first since Sept. 12, 2011.

Turnover was 1.07 billion rupees ($8.22 million) with 46.7 million shares changing hands.

(1 US dollar = 130.1500 Sri Lankan rupee)

(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)