COLOMBO Aug 14 The Sri Lankan rupee ended firmer on Thursday as exporters sold dollars after forward premiums gained over the past few days amid downward pressure on the currency, dealers said.

But two state banks, through which the central bank usually intervenes in the market, bought dollars at 130.16 to prevent sharp gains and excessive volatility, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 130.16/19 per dollar, firmer from Wednesday's close of 130.19/22. It fell to a two-week low of 130.26 per dollar during early trade Wednesday.

Dealers said the rupee was pressured by importer dollar demand ahead of the 2015 budget in November and sale of government securities by foreign investors, adding the outflow may increase further if interest rates came down further.

Yields on treasury bills fell 9-14 basis points at a weekly auction on Wednesday with the one-year T-bill yield falling below the 6.50 percent rate at which the central bank mops up liquidity from commercial banks.

The rupee has risen 0.51 percent this year despite heavy dollar buying by the central bank. This has led to lower market interest rates due to higher rupee liquidity.

Currency dealers expect imports to pick up before the 2015 budget in November, when the government is widely expected to deliver a fiscal stimulus package ahead of a possible presidential election early next year. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)