COLOMBO Aug 15 The Sri Lankan rupee was firmer on Friday in dull trade as exporter dollar sales outpaced mild importer dollar demand, dealers said, after the central bank held key policy rates steady as expected.

The rupee was traded at 130.16/17 per dollar at 0545 GMT, a tad firmer from Thursday's close of 130.16/19. It hit a two-week low of 130.26 per dollar on Wednesday.

Two state banks, through which the central bank usually intervenes in the market, bought dollars at 130.16 to prevent sharp gains and excessive volatility, dealers said.

Dealers said the bond market was very active with the five-year tenure bond traded at 7.30/45 percent, 30 bps higher than on Wednesday, after the central bank held key policy rates steady for the seventh straight month.

Yields on treasury bills fell 9-14 basis points at a weekly auction on Wednesday with the one-year T-bill yield falling below the 6.50 percent, the rate at which the central bank mops up liquidity from commercial banks.

The rupee has risen 0.51 percent this year despite heavy dollar buying by the central bank. This has led to lower market interest rates due to higher rupee liquidity.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.01 percent or 0.77 points at 6974.04 at 0606 GMT, hovering close to its highest since Sept. 12, 2011.

Turnover was 2.24 billion rupees ($17.21 million) with 45.4 million shares changing hands. (1 US dollar = 130.1600 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)