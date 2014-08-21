COLOMBO Aug 21 The Sri Lankan rupee closed steady on Thursday, as exporter dollar sales were offset by greenback buying from a state bank, while dealers expect the currency to be stable throughout the year after the central bank governor's comments.

The rupee ended at 130.19/22 per dollar, little changed from the Wednesday's close of 130.19/22.

"The appreciation trend is intact, though we expect the rupee to be stable with the central bank intervening," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

Central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal in a foreign correspondents' forum late on Wednesday said the bank would intervene in the market for stability of the rupee.

"It's a thin market. We intervene because we don't want the market to get disturbed with a single transaction whether its an inflow or outflow."

Dealers said one of the two state banks, through which the central bank usually intervenes in the market, bought dollars at 130.20 per dollar and were not sure if they were buying on behalf of the central bank.

The central bank has absorbed $1.09 billion from the market through Wednesday, a central bank official said, to keep the rupee steady and prevent sharp appreciation as well as excess volatility in the rupee. (Reporting By Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)