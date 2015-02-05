COLOMBO Feb 5 Sri Lankan shares recovered on Thursday from a more than five-month low hit the session before, led by telecom and banking stocks on bargain hunting.

The main stock index was up 0.4 percent, or 27.82 points, at 7,027.88 as of 0638 GMT. On Monday, it had its lowest level since Aug. 28 on concern over a retrospective tax announced in the supplementary budget. Both stock and forex markets were closed on Tuesday for a Buddhist religious holiday and on Wednesday for Independence Day.

"The market is holding on and there is foreign and local buying," said a stock broker asking not to be named.

The index fell 5.1 percent in the two sessions through Monday after the new government announced a budget that imposed a one-time 'super gain tax' of 25 percent on companies or individuals who earned over 2 billion rupees profits in 2013/2014.

Analysts expect the market to be on a falling trend due to worries over the 'super gain tax'.

They expect selling in top conglomerates John Keells Holdings, Dialog Axiata, Sri Lanka Telecom , Ceylon Tobacco Co and Nestle as they would have to pay the new tax.

They, however, expect the raft of tax concessions and salary hikes in the budget to increase consumers' disposable income and help the market rally over the long term.

Top mobile phone operator Dialog Axiata was up 3.57 percent, while No. 1 fixed-line phone operator Sri Lanka Telecom was firmer 0.81 percent.

Turnover was 1.01 billion rupees ($7.65 million).

Sri Lankan rupee forwards were a tad weaker against the dollar as policy uncertainty weighed on the currency, discouraging selling of the green back by exporters amid importer demand, dealers said.

One-month forwards traded at 133.70/134.00 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 133.67/70.

One-week forwards were capped at 133.30, after closing at 133.30/40 on Monday. That forced dealers to trade in the forwards two-days above one-week, which traded at 133.45/50, dealers said.

($1 = 132.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)