COLOMBO Feb 10 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady on Tuesday despite importer dollar demand, a day after Finance Minister Ravi Rarunanayake said the currency would be held at current level as the central bank prevented its fall through moral suasion.

The spot currency was steady at 132.80/133.00 per US dollar by 0750 GMT. On Friday the central bank lowered the spot rate to 132.80 from 132.60 amid depreciation pressure.

Actively traded two-month forwards were quoted at 134.00/20 per dollar, weaker than Monday's close of 134.05/10, while all other forwards ceased trading for the second straight session after the central bank narrowed the per day premium to 2 cents on Monday from Friday's 5 cents, dealers said.

Dealers said some banks used the central bank's standing lending facility to borrow 4 billion rupees on Monday to ease rupee liquidity due to lack of dollars to convert.

"It is a dull market. But if the central bank can hold the rupee at these level for the next few days, the pressure might ease as exporters will convert dollars," a currency dealer said.

Officials from the central bank were not immediately available for comment.

The rupee is under pressure due to higher imports and rising private sector credit in a lower interest rate regime.

Dealers said policy uncertainty weighed on the currency as the government has sent mixed signals on investments, discouraging exporter dollar sales amid continued importer demand. They expect the pressure on the rupee to ease with some equity-related inflows.

The main stock index was traded 1.39 percent, or 99.73 points higher, at 7,298.10, its highest since Jan.30.

"People see values in shares after steep fall following the budget on Jan. 29. Confidence is returning as the government has committed for fiscal consolidation and growth by boosting consumption," a stockbroker said.

Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc rose 6.26 percent while conglomerate John Keells Holdings were up 3.3 percent.

The turnover was 2.89 billion rupees ($21.8 million), exchange data showed.

($1 = 132.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)