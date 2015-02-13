COLOMBO Feb 13 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady
on Friday as the central bank defended it through moral suasion,
while importer dollar demand and lack of exporter dollar
conversions weighed on the currency, dealers said.
The market expects downward pressure to persist until
inflows come in after the new government said it was looking to
borrow up to $1.5 billion through sovereign bonds and $4 billion
from the IMF in an effort to restructure expensive loans.
The spot currency traded steady at 132.80/133.00
per dollar at 0655 GMT. The central bank has been defending the
132.80 level since Feb. 6 after it lowered the spot rate to
132.80 from 132.20 amid depreciation pressure.
"It is a dead market. No trade is happening due to central
bank's restrictions," a currency dealer said on condition of
anonymity. "There may be movements if the government could get
inflows. But we don't know how long we would have to wait.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake on Monday said the rupee
will be held steady at current levels and "there won't be any
devaluation at all".
Karunanayake on Monday told Reuters that Sri Lanka would
sell up to $1.5 billion sovereign bonds in the international
market soon and expects to tap the maximum possible borrowing
from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
A top government official said on Thursday, on condition of
anonymity, that the government is looking to borrow $4 billion
from the IMF at very cheap rates for balance of payments
support.
Already a central bank team led by Central Bank Governor
Arjuna Mahendran is in Washington for discussions with IMF.
Dealers said all the forwards ceased trading on Friday after
the central bank narrowed the per day premium to 2 cents on
Monday from 5 cents, dealers said.
Some dealers said exporters might convert dollars, which
might help ease the pressure if the central bank holds the rupee
at these levels for the next few days.
The rupee is under pressure due to higher imports and rising
private sector credit in a lower interest-rate regime.
Dealers said policy uncertainty weighed on the currency as
the government had sent mixed signals on investment,
discouraging exporter dollar sales amid continued importer
demand. They expect the pressure on the rupee to ease with some
equity-related inflows.
The main stock index traded 0.05 percent, or 3.47
points weaker, at 7,327.92 at 0703 GMT, slipping for a second
day after gaining for five straight sessions through Wednesday.
($1 = 132.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)