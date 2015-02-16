COLOMBO Feb 16 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Monday for the sixth straight session as the central bank defended the currency under downward pressure due to mild importer dollar demand, dealers said.

The market expects the downward pressure to persist until inflows come in after the new government said it was looking to borrow up to $1.5 billion through sovereign bonds and $4 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in an effort to restructure expensive loans.

The spot currency was quoted at 132.80/133.00 per dollar at 0636 GMT, unchanged from Friday's close.

The central bank has been defending the 132.80 level since Feb. 6, after it lowered the spot rate to 132.80 from 132.20 amid depreciation pressure.

Dealers said most of the forwards traded in thin volumes for the sixth day after the central bank narrowed the per day premium to 2 cents on Feb. 9 from 5 cents, dealers said.

"The two cents a day ban is still in force and nothing is happening. Today not much of importer demand was seen, but still nothing is happening because of the central bank's restrictions," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake on Feb. 9 said the rupee will be held steady at current levels and "there won't be any devaluation at all".

Karunanayake told Reuters that Sri Lanka would sell up to $1.5 billion of sovereign bonds in the international market soon and expects to tap the maximum possible borrowing from IMF.

A top government official said on Thursday, on condition of anonymity, that the government is looking to borrow $4 billion from IMF at very cheap rates for balance of payments support.

A central bank team led by Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran is in Washington for discussions with IMF.

Some dealers said exporters might convert dollars, which could help ease the pressure if the central bank holds the rupee at these levels for the next few days.

The main stock index was down 0.38 percent, or 28.06 points, at 7,307.45 at 0641 GMT, led by heavyweight John Keells Holdings, which was down 1.1 percent.

The turnover was 354.5 million rupees ($2.67 million).

($1 = 132.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)