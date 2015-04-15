COLOMBO, April 15 Sri Lanka's main stock index
gained more than 1 percent to touch a near three-week
high on Wednesday after the central bank in a surprise move cut
key monetary policy rates.
The main index gained 1.15 percent to 6,980.66 points and
touched its highest since March 25 in early trade.
Sri Lanka's central bank early in the day surprised markets
by cutting key policy rates to record lows in a move aimed at
boosting economic growth, but some analysts warned the easing
risked further eroding a shaky balance of payments position.
"We see the market will move up with this rate cut and some
kind of political stability with the national government even
after the parliamentary elections," said Danushka Samarasinghe,
research head at Softlogic Stockbrokers (Pvt) Ltd.
Turnover stood at 980 million rupees ($7.37 million).
Investors have been cautious due to political uncertainty as
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's party did not have a
majority in parliament, stockbrokers said.
Sri Lankan rupee forwards traded weaker on Wednesday on
importer dollar demand in dull trade, dealers said.
Actively traded one-week forwards were at 133.55/60 per
dollar at 0916 GMT, compared with Friday's close of 133.45/52.
The markets were closed for the Sinhala-Tamil new year both on
Monday and Tuesday.
Dealers said the rupee might be under downward pressure
after the central bank cut interest rates.
The central bank through moral suasion prevented the spot
rupee from dropping below 132.90/133.20, a limit it set
in February.
Central bank officials were not available for comment.
($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)