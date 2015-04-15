COLOMBO, April 15 Sri Lanka's main stock index gained more than 1 percent to touch a near three-week high on Wednesday after the central bank in a surprise move cut key monetary policy rates.

The main index gained 1.15 percent to 6,980.66 points and touched its highest since March 25 in early trade.

Sri Lanka's central bank early in the day surprised markets by cutting key policy rates to record lows in a move aimed at boosting economic growth, but some analysts warned the easing risked further eroding a shaky balance of payments position.

"We see the market will move up with this rate cut and some kind of political stability with the national government even after the parliamentary elections," said Danushka Samarasinghe, research head at Softlogic Stockbrokers (Pvt) Ltd.

Turnover stood at 980 million rupees ($7.37 million).

Investors have been cautious due to political uncertainty as Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's party did not have a majority in parliament, stockbrokers said.

Sri Lankan rupee forwards traded weaker on Wednesday on importer dollar demand in dull trade, dealers said.

Actively traded one-week forwards were at 133.55/60 per dollar at 0916 GMT, compared with Friday's close of 133.45/52. The markets were closed for the Sinhala-Tamil new year both on Monday and Tuesday.

Dealers said the rupee might be under downward pressure after the central bank cut interest rates.

The central bank through moral suasion prevented the spot rupee from dropping below 132.90/133.20, a limit it set in February.

Central bank officials were not available for comment. ($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)