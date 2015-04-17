COLOMBO, April 17 Sri Lankan rupee forwards traded weaker on Friday on importer dollar demand amid strong downward pressure on the local currency after the central bank cut key policy rates earlier this week.

The central bank early on Wednesday surprised markets by cutting key policy rates to record lows in a move aimed at boosting economic growth amid near-zero inflation.

Actively traded two-week forwards were at 133.95/134.00 per dollar at 0709 GMT, compared with Thursday's close of 133.90/95. One-week forwards were steady at 133.60/70 per dollar amid moral suasion by the central bank, dealers said.

Dealers said one-month forwards were down at 134.20/40 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 134.15/25.

"There is a heavy pressure on the rupee as there is no inflow from inward remittances and export conversions," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

"The rupee will be under severe pressure in May and June when credit growth is going to hit a peak in the lower interest rate environment, unless the central bank can manage it by boosting reserves either by borrowing or swaps."

The central bank in its monetary policy statement on Wednesday said the balance-of-payments outlook remains favourable in 2015, noting among other factors a lower fuel import bill.

The central bank through moral suasion prevented the spot rupee from dropping below 132.90/133.20, a limit it set in February.

Central bank officials were not available for comment.

Sri Lankan shares were steady at one-month highs after a two-day rally following the rate cut on Wednesday.

The main stock index was 0.01 percent up at 7,078.03 as at 0718 GMT, its highest since March 16.

"There is some profit-taking after the strong gains in the last two days," an analyst said.

Turnover stood at 311.7 million rupees ($2.34 million).

Investors have been cautious due to political uncertainty as Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's party did not have a majority in parliament, stockbrokers said.

However, efforts by both ruling and opposition parties for a stable government have helped to improve investor confidence, they said, adding they were still largely on a wait-and-see mode ahead of parliamentary elections possibly in June. ($1 = 133.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)