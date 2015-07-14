COLOMBO, July 14 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Tuesday, a day after it depreciated 0.15 percent, as a state-owned bank maintained its dollar selling rate of 133.80 amid demand for the greenback from importers, dealers said.

"There is importer demand but the state bank is selling at 133.80," a currency dealer said.

Other dealers said the rupee is under pressure due to the maturity of more than 80 billion rupees ($598 million) worth of government securities and the likelihood of exits by some foreign investors from securities.

The rupee fell for the first time in seven sessions on Monday after the state-run bank raised the dollar-selling rate to 133.80 from 133.60.

Dealers and analysts said the central bank may not be able to sustain the rupee's appreciation trend as import demand could pick up due to lower interest rates, while foreign investors continue selling government securities.

Pressure on the currency could also build if exporters stop selling dollars until after the Aug. 17 parliamentary elections, dealers said.

In the stock market, the benchmark index was up 0.31 percent at 7,024.49 as of 0603 GMT, hovering at a more than one-week high. Turnover was 130.1 million rupees.

($1 = 133.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)