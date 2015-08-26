COLOMBO Aug 26 Sri Lankan shares edged up on Wednesday from their near five-week closing low in the previous session, as investors bought in some select shares after two days of losses, traders said.

The main stock index lost 3.2 percent in the two sessions through Tuesday to close at its lowest since July 23, as foreign investors sold off risky assets on fears of a China-led global economic slowdown, and on selling by retail investors for month-end settlements.

The stock index was up 0.39 percent, or 28.01 points, at 7,259.59 at 0536 GMT on Wednesday. Turnover stood at 650.7 million rupees ($4.85 million).

"The market is recovering with some selected buying," said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

The rupee was trading a tad firmer as a state-run bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market, cut the currency's peg against the dollar by 10 cents to 134.15, a day after raising it for the third time in a row.

The rupee had closed at 134.25 per dollar on Tuesday.

The market had expected the central bank to allow the rupee to depreciate further, in line with other regional currencies that have declined against the dollar. ($1 = 134.2500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)