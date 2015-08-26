COLOMBO Aug 26 Sri Lankan shares edged up on
Wednesday from their near five-week closing low in the previous
session, as investors bought in some select shares after two
days of losses, traders said.
The main stock index lost 3.2 percent in the two
sessions through Tuesday to close at its lowest since July 23,
as foreign investors sold off risky assets on fears of a
China-led global economic slowdown, and on selling by retail
investors for month-end settlements.
The stock index was up 0.39 percent, or 28.01 points, at
7,259.59 at 0536 GMT on Wednesday. Turnover stood at 650.7
million rupees ($4.85 million).
"The market is recovering with some selected buying," said
Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities
(Pvt) Ltd.
The rupee was trading a tad firmer as a state-run
bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market,
cut the currency's peg against the dollar by 10 cents to 134.15,
a day after raising it for the third time in a row.
The rupee had closed at 134.25 per dollar on Tuesday.
The market had expected the central bank to allow the rupee
to depreciate further, in line with other regional currencies
that have declined against the dollar.
($1 = 134.2500 Sri Lankan rupees)
