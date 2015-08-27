COLOMBO Aug 27 Sri Lankan shares edged up on Thursday, heading for their second session of gains as investors bought in some select shares after recent falls.

The main stock index was up 0.4 percent, or 29.19 points, at 7,269.29 at 0607 GMT, further moving away from its lowest close since July 23 hit on Tuesday.

The main stock index lost 3.2 percent in the two sessions through Tuesday as foreign investors sold off risky assets on fears of a China-led global economic slowdown, and on selling by retail investors for month-end settlements.

Turnover stood at 302 million rupees ($2.25 million).

"The market is recovering after sharp fall due to global worries," said Harsha Fernando CEO at SC securities in Colombo.

The rupee was steady as a state-run bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market, sold dollars at a flat rate of 134.15 per dollar despite importer dollar demand a day after it cut the currency's peg against the dollar by 10 cents to 134.15.

The rupee was trading steady at 134.15 per dollar on Thursday.

The market had expected the central bank to allow the rupee to depreciate further, in line with other regional currencies that have declined against the dollar. ($1 = 134.1500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)