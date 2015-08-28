COLOMBO Aug 28 Sri Lankan stocks were trading firmer on Friday, heading for a third straight session of gains, as investors bought into some select battered shares after recent falls.

The main stock index was trading up 0.59 percent at 7,316.33 at 0619 GMT, moving further away from its lowest close since July 23 hit on Tuesday.

The index had lost 3.2 percent in the two sessions through Tuesday as foreign investors sold off risky assets on fears of a China-led global economic slowdown, and on selling by retail investors for month-end settlements.

"Some recovery is taking place, but not at full scale," said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd. "There is selective buying of some of the stocks that fell sharply during the past few days."

Foreign investors were net sellers of 456.6 million rupees ($3.40 million) worth of shares on Thursday, extending the year-to-date net foreign outflow to 3.2 billion rupees.

Turnover stood at 556.4 million rupees ($4.14 million).

The rupee was trading weaker as a state-run bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market, raised the currency's peg against the dollar by 15 cents to 134.30.

The rupee was trading 0.11 percent weaker at 134.30 per dollar compared to Thursday's close of 134.15.

The market had expected the central bank to allow the rupee to depreciate further, in line with other regional currencies that have declined against the dollar.

The bank reduced the currency's peg against the dollar by 10 cents on Wednesday, allowing the exchange rate to appreciate to 134.15 after allowing a 75 cent fall on six occasions from Aug. 5 through Tuesday. The rupee ended steady at 134.15 per dollar on Thursday.

($1= 134.3000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)