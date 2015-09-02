COLOMBO, Sept 2 Sri Lankan shares fell on Wednesday to a near one-week low, heading for their third straight losing session on profit-taking, while investors awaited direction on interest rates from a weekly auction of government securities, stock brokers said.

The main stock index was down 0.53 percent or 38.79 points, at 7,259.96 at 0644 GMT. The index earlier fell to 7,244.21, the lowest since Aug. 27.

Turnover stood at 337.2 million rupees ($2.5 million).

"The market is very dull as local participation is very low," said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

Analysts said investors were waiting for direction on market interest rates from a weekly t-bill auction scheduled later on Wednesday after the central bank held the policy rates steady.

The country's central bank late on Monday kept its main interest rates steady at record lows as expected, with inflation seen lower in the next few months, and said it was keen to avoid any excessive growth in credit.

The rupee traded steady as a state-run bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market, sold dollars at a flat rate of 134.50.

Currency dealers expect the central bank to allow a fall in the local currency due to importer dollar demand and a global trend of currencies depreciating against the dollar. ($1 = 134.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)