COLOMBO, Sept 9 The Sri Lankan rupee fell on Wednesday, heading for its fourth straight session of losses as importer dollar demand outpaced mild greenback selling by exporters, some dealers said.

The spot rupee was trading at 138.70/90 per dollar, 0.3 percent lower compared with Tuesday's close of 138.30/50.

"The rupee is trading weaker due to importer dollar demand. Unless the central bank increases market interest rates or we see huge dollar inflows, the rupee will be on a falling trend," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

The rupee has weakened 2.8 percent since the central bank floated the currency on Friday and 5.4 percent so far this year.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.53 percent at 7,162.46 at 0617 GMT, recovering from a near eight-week closing low hit in the previous session after falling for three straight sessions.

Turnover stood at 271.7 million rupees ($2 million) ($1 = 138.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)