COLOMBO, Sept 14 The Sri Lankan rupee fell 0.43 percent to an all-time low of 139.90 per dollar on Monday due to importer dollar demand, dealers said.

Investors are waiting to see whether the psychological barrier of 140 per dollar level would be breached or the central bank would intervene to protect the local currency, they said.

The market expects the currency to fall further in the short term if the central bank fails to tighten interest rates or the country does not see strong inflows soon.

The spot rupee was at 139.90/140.10 per dollar at 0632 GMT, 0.43 percent down from Friday's close of 139.30/50. The previous all-time low 139.30 was hit on Friday.

"(Importer dollar) Demand is building up. But the 140 (level) is a psychological barrier and everybody is watchful. There are not much of (exporter) sales," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Some dealers said imports of vehicles might slow down ahead of the next year budget scheduled in November, but imports of fast moving goods would continue as usual.

Finance minister Ravi Karunanayake said on Wednesday that the rupee will be brought to an acceptable level before too long and interest rates, which have been on a rising trend, will be pushed down.

State-run banks, through which the central bank directs the market, did not sell dollars or give a reference rate for the currency as in the past, dealers said.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.06 percent up at 7,157.54 at 0641 GMT. Turnover stood at 356.3 million rupees ($2.56 million). ($1 = 139.0500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)