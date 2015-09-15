COLOMBO, Sept 15 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Tuesday and traded near its record low due to importer dollar demand, although some exporter conversions of dollars braked its fall a little, dealers said.

The spot rupee was at 139.95/140.05 per dollar at 0621 GMT, from Monday's close of 139.85/95.

It fell 0.5 percent to hit a fresh record low of 140.00 per dollar in early trade on Monday before regaining some of the losses after a state bank sold dollars to arrest the fall.

"The demand is there but 140 is a psychological barrier for both importers and exporters. So not much is happening. Everybody is waiting to see if it would fall below 140," a currency dealer said, asking not to be identified.

The market expects the currency to fall further in the short term if the central bank fails to tighten interest rates or the country does not see strong inflows soon.

Some dealers said imports of vehicles might slow down ahead of the government budget scheduled for November, but imports of fast-moving goods would continue as usual.

Finance minister Ravi Karunanayake said last week that the rupee will be brought to an acceptable level before too long and interest rates, which have been on a rising trend, will be pushed down.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was effectively flat at 7,164.19 at 0625 GMT on turnover of 295 million rupees ($2.1 million). ($1 = 139.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Eric Meijer)