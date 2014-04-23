COLOMBO, April 23 The Sri Lankan rupee ended a tad firmer on Wednesday, recovering from early losses on dollar sales by exporters in late trade.

Dealers expect the local currency to remain stable until imports pick up sharply.

The spot rupee, which had hit a low of 130.64 per dollar earlier in the day on importer demand, closed at 130.60/61, firmer than Tuesday's close of 130.62/67.

The central bank on Tuesday kept policy rates steady at multi-year lows, as expected, and expressed confidence that private sector credit growth would rebound in the second quarter and push up the pace of economic expansion.

Many dealers said they are surprised with lower credit demand from the private sector even though key interest rates are at multi-year lows since January.

Private sector credit grew 4.4 percent year-on-year in February, the slowest since May 2010, latest data from the central bank showed. That compared with a growth of 5.2 percent in January this year and 13.3 percent in February 2013.

The benchmark 91-day treasury bill yield dropped 3 basis points to 6.58 percent, its lowest since January 2007 when the central bank made available data.

Dealers expect the rupee to trade in a range of 130.60-70 in the near future. It has been hovering between 130.55 and 130.70 per dollar since March 3, Thomson Reuters data showed, with the central bank intervening to smoothen any sharp volatility.

There has been a gradual increase since mid-March in remittances by Sri Lankan expatriates to their relatives, while dollar selling has also increased as exporters pay bonuses to their employees.

Those inflows have helped ease the depreciation pressure seen in the early part of the year. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)