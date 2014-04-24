COLOMBO, April 24 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly weaker on Thursday as light importer dollar demand outpaced late exporter dollar selling, while dealers expected the Sri Lankan currency to remain stable in the near-term.

The spot rupee ended at 130.61/63 per dollar, slightly weaker from Wednesday's close of 130.60/61.

"We see importer dollar demand coming in with inflows (remittances) drying up," said a currency dealer, adding that the market was waiting to see if the central bank would defend the rupee or allow movement in the exchange rate.

The benchmark 91-day treasury bill yield dropped to its lowest since January 2007, data showed on Wednesday, a day after the central bank kept policy rates steady at multi-year lows. ,

Many dealers said they are surprised by the lower credit demand from the private sector even though key interest rates have been at multi-year lows since January.

Private sector credit grew 4.4 percent year-on-year in February, the slowest since May 2010, latest data from the central bank showed. That compared with growth of 5.2 percent in January this year and 13.3 percent in February 2013.

The central bank, in its monetary policy statement on Tuesday, expressed confidence that private sector credit growth would rebound in the second quarter and push up the pace of economic expansion.

Dealers expect the rupee to trade in a range of 130.60-70 in the near future. It has been hovering between 130.55 and 130.70 since March 3, Thomson Reuters data showed, with the central bank intervening to smoothen any sharp volatility. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robert Birsel)