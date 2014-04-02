COLOMBO, April 2 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady for a sixth straight session on Wednesday despite some importer dollar demand, as banks were reluctant to trade the local currency beyond 130.70 per dollar due to moral suasion by the central bank, dealers said.

However, the current depreciation pressure is expected to ease due to expected inflows from remittances that will prompt dollar selling by banks, dealers said.

The spot rupee closed flat at 130.70/75 per dollar.

The rupee forwards ended weaker at 130.76/79 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 130.73/76. But the pressure on forwards is expected to ease due to remittances, exporter and bank dollar sales ahead of the festive season, dealers said.

"We have seen some selling by banks in the latter part of the day due to low rupee liquidity and some exporter dollar sales," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Dealers said the central bank had asked banks to keep the rupee at the 130.70-per-dollar level to reduce volatility.

On Monday, Nandalal Weerasinghe, one of the central bank's deputy governors, told Reuters that the central bank has not changed its policy of not targeting any specific rate but moral suasion is one of the instruments many central banks use to manage short-term volatility.

Dealers expect the rupee to appreciate from early April, with a dip in importer dollar demand and a rise in inward remittances before the traditional Sinhala-Tamil new year.

Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on March 19 that the rupee would be stable throughout this year due to increasing inflows from exports and remittances.

Dealers said lack of credit demand for imports will help reduce downward pressure on the rupee.

The currency gained 0.25 percent since Feb. 27, but has fallen 0.08 percent so far this year, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)