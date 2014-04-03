TAKE A LOOK-Five world markets themes in the coming week
COLOMBO, April 3 The Sri Lanka rupee closed firmer on Thursday after being defended through six-straight sessions as banks sold dollars to meet customer demand and remittances ahead of the festive seasons, dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 130.63/65 per dollar, up from Wednesday's close of 130.70/75.
"There were not much of demand for dollars. We have seen remittances coming in and banks sold dollars due to festive (rupee) demand," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.
The local currency was steady at 130.70 per dollar for the last six sessions as dealers were reluctant to trade the local currency beyond 130.70 per dollar through Wednesday due to moral suasion by the central bank.
But they said the depreciation pressure is expected to ease due to expected inflows from remittances that will prompt dollar selling by banks.
Dealers said lack of credit demand for imports will help reduce downward pressure on the rupee.
The currency has gained 0.31 percent since Feb. 27, but has lost 0.11 percent so far this year, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
SEOUL, March 20 The South Korean won closed at the strongest in five months on Monday as the greenback continued to slip after the Federal Reserve last week stuck to a gradual pace policy tightening, disappointing some who had expected it to raise rates more quickly.
SINGAPORE, March 20 Asian stocks were mixed on Monday in thin trade, following Wall Street's declines and the G20's decision to drop a pledge to avoid trade protectionism, while the Federal Reserve's less hawkish-than-expected comments continued to weigh on the dollar.