COLOMBO, July 18 The Sri Lanka rupee edged down on Friday due to importer dollar demand but dealers expect upward pressure on the local currency will prevail until imports and private sector credit growth pick up.

The rupee traded at 130.25/28 per dollar at 0710 GMT, compared with Thursday's close of 130.24/28. On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 130.18/20, its highest since June 28, 2013.

"The rupee traded a tad weaker on importer dollar demand," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.

Other dealers said the rupee would still appreciate as there was a lack of strong growth in imports and private sector credit, despite lower interest rates.

Yields in treasury bills edged down further at a weekly auction on Wednesday.

The central bank kept policy rates steady at multi-year lows for a sixth straight month on Monday, as expected, despite private sector credit growth slowing to a 4-1/2-year low. .

Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed by 47.9 percent to $393.4 million in May from $754.9 million a year earlier, mainly due to lower imports, central bank data showed on Monday.

An official from the central bank's international operations department told Reuters on Tuesday the rupee would have appreciated to around 125 rupees per dollar had the central bank not intervened by absorbing $750 million from the domestic foreign exchange market this year through July 14.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.38 percent, or 25.79 points, at 6,696.08 at 0714 GMT, further away from its highest close in 33 months hit on Wednesday. Turnover was 487.7 million rupees ($3.74 million) with 28.8 million shares changing hands.

($1 = 130.2300 Sri Lankan Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)