COLOMBO Aug 26 Sri Lankan stocks edged up on Tuesday, hovering near three-year highs, led by retail buying in manufacturing and telecommunication shares, while the low interest rates boosted sentiment, brokers said.

Analysts say an increase in speculative trading in fundamentally weak shares could dent the healthy growth the index has seen this year.

The main stock index ended 0.42 percent, or 29.29 points firmer, at 7,013.32, its highest close since Aug. 18, 2011.

The index has gained 18.61 percent so far this year.

"Big caps are slightly slow today the index is up on some illiquid shares and on retail activity," said Dimantha Mathew manager, research at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

The index plummeted more than 20 percent after it hit a record peak in February 2011 mainly due to speculative trading.

Companies' earnings were recovering and the bourse had seen a 22 percent year on year net growth in earnings of 272 companies, First Capital Equities said in a note to investors.

Richard Pieris and Co Plc, which led the overall gain in the index, rose 16.67 percent to 9.10 rupees, while Sri Lanka Telecom Plc rose 1.11 percent to 54.60 rupees.

Shares in Commercial Leasing & Finance Plc rose 4.65 percent to 4.50 rupees.

Tuesday's turnover stood at 1.73 billion rupees ($13.3 million), more than this year's daily average of 1.2 billion rupees.

The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 480.1 million rupees on Tuesday, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to 8 billion rupees worth of shares. ($1 = 130.1700 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)