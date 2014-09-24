COLOMBO, Sept 24 Sri Lankan stocks slipped on Wednesday from their highest in more than three years hit in the previous session as investors took profits in recent gainers such as Bukit Darah Plc, brokers said.

The main stock index ended down 0.09 percent, or 6.21 points, at 7,254.43, slipping from its highest closing level since June 9, 2011 hit on Tuesday. The index fell for the first time in seven sessions.

"Illiquid shares led the index to end marginally down," said Dimantha Mathew, manager, research at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd. "The index might struggle a bit on profit-taking and correction as we feel big-cap counters are over valued."

Shares of Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc, which led the overall losses, fell 4.17 percent to 4.60 rupees, while Bukit Darah lost 1.37 percent to 725 rupees.

Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc, which fell 1.54 percent during the day, ended 0.35 percent firmer at 254.80 rupees.

The day's turnover was 1.53 billion rupees ($11.7 million), surpassing this year's daily average of over 1.27 billion rupees.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 156.94 million rupees worth of shares on Wednesday, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflows in stocks to 11.23 billion rupees. ($1 = 130.2800 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)