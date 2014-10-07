COLOMBO Oct 7 Sri Lankan stocks ended a tad weaker on Tuesday after hitting their near three-and-a-half-year closing high in the previous session, led by market heavyweight John Keells Holdings Plc while investors waited for cues from September-quarter earnings.

The main stock index ended 0.14 percent, or 10.59 points, weaker at 7,396.01 after marking its highest close since May 31, 2011 on Friday.

"There was a bit of profit taking in John Keells, which brought the market down. The earning season is also around the corner and all are waiting to see the results," said a stockbroker asking not to be named.

Foreign investors sold a net 12.5 million rupees worth of shares on Tuesday, but they have been net buyers of 9.69 billion rupees so far this year, exchange data shows.

John Keells ended 2.58 percent weaker at 253.10 rupees, while Hayleys Plc fell 5.16 percent to 340 rupees.

The day's turnover was 1.74 billion rupees ($13.35 million), more than this year's daily average of over 1.35 billion rupees.

Stock and foreign exchange markets were closed on Monday for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, while they will remain closed on Wednesday for a Buddhist religious holiday. Normal trading will resume on Thursday. ($1 = 130.3200 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)