COLOMBO, June 10 Sri Lankan shares ended at their highest close in nearly two weeks, helped by banking stocks, but the market could undergo a technical correction as retail investors are waiting for profit-taking, stockbrokers said.

The main stock index ended 0.11 percent, or 6.61 points, firmer at 6,293.64, its highest close since May 29.

Continued foreign buying and expectations of interest rates coming further down have boosted sentiment and the market has been on a rising trend since late February.

"We expect retail profit-taking in the coming days," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.

"The market has been on the rise for a long time and retail investors have been waiting for better price to sell. We see some selling pressure on certain shares."

The bourse saw net foreign inflow for the ninth straight session. Foreign investors bought 5 million rupees worth of shares on Tuesday extending the net inflow of past nine days to 3.27 billion rupees ($25.11 million) worth of shares.

They have been net buyers of 5.11 billion rupees so far this year.

Turnover was 818.4 million rupees, below this year's daily average of 1 billion rupees.

Analysts said the market expects a further fall in interest rates after central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters on May 30 that the central bank was creating room to cut interest rates further.

The central bank will announce its June monetary policy rates on June 18.

Shares in Lanka Orix Leasing Company PLC which boosted the overall index, rose 5.59 percent to 85.00 rupees a share.

Market heavyweight John Keells Holdings fell 0.13 percent to 234.50 rupees after Capital Alliance in a note recommended investors to sell the conglomerate's shares, citing lower-than-expected earnings. ($1 = 130.2500 Sri Lankan Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)