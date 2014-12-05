COLOMBO Dec 5 Sri Lankan stocks ended down on Friday with lower retail participation, but block deals pushed up the turnover amid caution due to political uncertainty ahead of the Jan. 8 presidential poll.

The main stock index fell 0.22 percent, or 15.88 points, to end at 7,238.92, its lowest close since Dec. 2.

Turnover was 2.14 billion rupees (16.3 million) on Friday, exchange data showed, well above this year's daily average of 1.44 billion rupees, as Hemas Holdings Plc divested its stake in the Hemas Power Plc.

Hemas Holdings in a filing to the bourse said it is divesting its stake in Hemas Power to a consortium of buyers consisting of NDB Capital Holdings Plc, ACL Cables Plc and Trydan Partners (Pvt) Ltd for 1.68 billion rupees.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 55.5 million rupees worth of shares on Friday, extending purchases during the year to 21.75 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

"Market is taking a wait and see approach ahead of the elections but there are takers. Sellers are little cautious," said Reshan Kurukulasuriya, chief operating officer of Richard Pieris Securities (Pvt) Ltd.

Analysts expect volatility to continue and the overall index to be flat until the elections on Jan. 8 with speculation over more defections and likely violence ahead of the polls also weighing on sentiment.

Nine loyalists from President Mahinda Rajapaksa's United People's Freedom Alliance, including Health Minister Mithripala Sirisena, have defected since he announced a snap poll on Nov. 20. Sirisena is contesting against Rajapaksa as the consensus candidate of a united opposition.

Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc led the fall, ending 1.04 percent weaker, while John Keells Holdings Plc fell 0.71 percent. ($1 = 131.1000 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)