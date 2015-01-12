COLOMBO Jan 12 Sri Lanka's main stock index
fell on Monday after climbing to a near four-year high as
investors took profits amid uncertainty around new President
Maithripala Sirisena's economic policies.
The main stock index rose 0.9 percent to 7,670.98,
its highest since March 2011, before reversing the climb and
closing down 0.51 percent, or 39.09 points, at 7,566.70. The
index hit its highest close since March 2011 on Friday.
There was some profit-taking and investors were waiting for
direction due to the political uncertainty, said Dimantha
Mathew, manager research, at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Construction firm Access Engineering fell 9.6
percent. Dealers said there was speculation it may not get
lucrative contracts under the new government.
Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa lost his bid for a third
term on Friday, ending a decade of rule that critics say had
become increasingly authoritarian and marred by nepotism and
corruption.
After the election, leader of the pro-business opposition
United National Party, Ranil Wickremesinghe, was appointed Prime
Minister, though Rajapaksa's coalition still has a majority in
parliament. Many of its lawmakers have pledged to back Sirisena.
Sirisena's coalition has promised a 100-day programme to
restore democracy and the economy before he dissolves the
parliament for a general election after April 23.
Analysts said the political uncertainty over Sirisena's
coalition could weigh on the markets until he wins a majority in
the 225-member parliament.
The day's turnover was 2.57 billion rupees ($19.6 million),
well over last year's daily average of 1.42 billion rupees,
stock exchange data showed.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 230.5 million rupees
worth of shares on Monday. They bought a net 22.07 billion
rupees worth of stocks last year.
($1 = 131.4500 Sri Lankan rupees)
