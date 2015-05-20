May 20 Sri Lankan shares rose on Wednesday to
their highest close in nearly 12 weeks on strong turnover, led
by financials on expectations of better quarterly earnings.
The main stock index rose 0.32 percent, or 23.57
points, to close at 7,289.77, its highest close since Feb. 27.
Wednesday's turnover was 2.14 billion rupees ($16 million),
nearly twice this year's daily average of about 1.12 billion
rupees.
"High networth and institutional investor participation was
witnessed," NDB Securities (Pvt) Ltd said in a market report.
National Development Bank gained 2 percent, while
LB Finance jumped 7.1 percent, leading the rise in the
overall index.
Financial firms reported strong earnings in the last quarter
and analysts said the market expects the trend to continue due
to growing private sector credit in a low interest rate regime.
Political uncertainty due to Prime Minister Ranil
Wickremesinghe-led UNP not having a parliament majority has been
a drag on the market, though the trend reversed after the
central bank cut key monetary policy rates to record lows on
April 15.
The index has gained 5.6 percent since the rate cut.
($1 = 133.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)