COLOMBO May 26 Sri Lankan shares fell on
Tuesday due to foreign outflows and as investors took profits in
stocks that had rallied since the central bank's policy rate
cut, stockbrokers said.
However, investors awaited clarity on the political front
and the timing of a parliamentary election as concerns over
stability weighed on sentiment.
The main stock index ended down 0.32 percent at
7,261.78, the lowest close since May 18.
"Investors are eagerly waiting for the announcement on the
election and hope for a stable government," a stockbroker said
on condition of anonymity.
Political uncertainty due to Prime Minister Ranil
Wickremesinghe-led government not having a majority has been a
drag on the market, though the trend reversed after the central
bank cut key monetary policy rates to record lows on April 15.
The index has gained 5.3 percent since the rate cut.
Analysts say a new stable government after the election
coupled with strong economic measures would boost confidence.
Foreign investors sold a net 370.7 million rupees worth of
shares on Tuesday. But the bourse has seen net foreign inflows
of 5.57 billion rupees in equities so far this year.
Turnover was 1.18 billion rupees ($8.8 million), just above
this year's daily average of about 1.13 billion rupees.
Carson Cumberbatch Plc lost 6.7 percent, while
Ceylinco Insurance Plc fell 6.2 percent.
Shares of market heavyweight John Keells Holdings,
which posted a 12 percent growth in its March quarter net
profit, closed 0.1 percent up.
Keells announced a share split of seven subdivided into
eight, the company said in a statement, boosting liquidity in
the market.
Analysts expect banking and financial shares to gain due to
rising private sector credit growth, which grew 13.9 percent
on-year in March from 12.6 percent in February.
($1 = 133.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
