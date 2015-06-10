COLOMBO, June 10 Sri Lanka's stock index fell
for a third straight session on Wednesday to close at its lowest
level in eight weeks, with turnover slumping to a near
three-month low as concerns over political uncertainty dented
demand for risky assets.
President Maithripala Sirisena's government has said it
would dissolve parliament once some crucial reforms including an
electoral bill are passed, but has yet to fix a date for the
election.
The main stock index ended down 0.05 percent at
7,063.45, slipping to its lowest closing level since April 15.
"The market is getting slower day by day as everybody is
awaiting to see some kind of a direction amid political
instability and confusion," said a stock broker asking not to be
named.
Some stockbrokers said investors were waiting for the right
moment, and sellers were not ready to dispose of holdings at low
prices given the lack of buying interest.
Turnover was 363.6 million rupees ($2.72 million), hovering
around its lowest since March 13 and well below this year's
daily average of about 1.1 billion rupees.
Analysts said foreign investors have been selling shares
amid expectations the U.S. would hike key interest rates sooner
than expected. An upbeat U.S. nonfarm payrolls in May, the
largest gain since December, has raised chances for a rate hike
as early as September.
Foreign investors bought a net 60.2 million rupees
($449,925.26) worth of shares, but the bourse saw a net foreign
outflow to 1.52 billion rupees worth shares in the past 11
sessions through Wednesday.
The bourse has seen net inflows of 4.42 billion rupees in
equities so far this year.
Political uncertainty due to the Ranil Wickremesinghe-led
coalition government not having a parliament majority has been a
drag on the market, though the trend reversed after the central
bank cut key monetary policy rates to record lows on April 15.
Stockbrokers said better corporate earnings would help the
market gain.
Shares in No.1 fixed telephone operator Sri Lanka Telecom
Plc eased 1.94 percent while Lanka ORIX Leasing
Company Plc fell 3.37 percent.
Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 0.52
percent.
($1 = 133.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)