COLOMBO, June 12 Sri Lanka's stock index rose on
Friday from its lowest in more than eight weeks hit in the
previous session, led by local buying in market heavyweight John
Keells Holdings Plc.
Foreign investors, however, sold Keells' shares amid
political uncertainty that has sapped investor confidence and
turned them away from risky assets.
The market saw net foreign outflow of 865.1 million rupees
($6.46 million), its worst since Sept. 30, 2014, extending net
foreign outflow from equities to 2.39 billion rupees during the
past 13 sessions. The bourse, however, has seen net inflows of
3.54 billion rupees into equities so far this year.
Analysts said foreign investors have been selling shares
amid expectations the U.S. would hike key interest rates sooner
than expected. An upbeat U.S. nonfarm payrolls in May, the
largest gain since December, has raised chances of a rate hike
as early as September.
The main stock index ended 0.14 percent higher, or
9.76 points, at 7,061.28, edging up from its lowest closing
level since April 15 hit on Thursday. The index snapped a four-
session straight losing streak on Friday.
"Today, there was some buying interest while the block deals
in Keells pushed the turnover," said Dimantha Mathew, research
manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Not much selling pressure was there today and the pressure
will fade away with the announcement of elections."
President Maithripala Sirisena's government has said it
would dissolve parliament once some crucial reforms, including
an electoral bill, are passed, but has yet to fix a date for the
election.
Friday's turnover was 1.59 billion rupees ($11.87 million),
its highest since May 20 and more than this year's daily average
of about 1.1 billion rupees.
Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc, which saw
net foreign selling of 3 million shares, ended 1.94 percent
higher while Hayleys Plc rose 6.06 percent.
($1 = 134.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)