COLOMBO, June 17 Sri Lankan shares edged up on
Wednesday, helped by index heavyweight John Keells, which
managed to eke out gains despite heavy foreign selling, while
local investors were cautious ahead of a parliamentary election.
The main stock index ended 0.07 percent or 5.11
points up at 7,049.71, edging up from its two-month low hit on
Tuesday.
The market saw net foreign outflow of 786.7 million rupees
($5.87 million), extending net foreign outflow for the past 16
sessions to 3.32 billion rupees. The bourse, however, has seen
net inflows of 2.62 billion rupees into equities so far in 2015.
Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc,
which saw a net foreign outflow of 5.1 million shares on
Wednesday, ended 0.98 percent firmer, helping the overall index
to end higher.
Analysts said foreign investors have been selling shares
amid expectations the U.S. would hike key interest rates sooner
than expected.
"Except strategic deals, there was low retail participation
due to the political uncertainty," said Reshan Wediwardana,
research analyst at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Analysts said investors are confused because there was no
direction on interest rates, economic policies, and the date on
the elections.
President Maithripala Sirisena's government has said it
would dissolve parliament once some crucial reforms, including
an electoral bill, are passed, but is yet to fix a date for the
election.
Wednesday's turnover was 2.14 billion rupees, its highest
since May 20 and well above this year's daily average of about
1.11 billion rupees.
($1 = 134.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)