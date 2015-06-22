COLOMBO, June 22 Sri Lankan shares inched up on
Monday, recovering from a two-month low hit in the previous
session, led by large caps, but trading was choppy as political
woes ahead of an announcement on parliamentary election date
weighed on sentiment.
The main stock index ended up 0.06 percent at
7,039.65, edging up from its lowest close since April 15.
Turnover stood at 488.9 million rupees ($3.7 million), its
lowest since June 10 and less than half of this year's daily
average of about 1.1 billion rupees.
"Investors are seriously looking for some kind of direction
in politics either calling a parliamentary election or
dissolution of the parliament," a stockbroker said on condition
of anonymity.
"Uncertainty is killing the market. Buyers are waiting for
some news. If they see the date for the election, they can at
least plan their investments accordingly," the stockbroker said.
Foreigners are leaving because they want to reduce their
exposure to the nation's risky assets, he said.
The market saw a net foreign outflow of 51.2 million rupees
on Monday, extending net foreign sales in the past 19 sessions
to 3.47 billion rupees.
The bourse, however, has seen net inflows of 2.46 billion
rupees into equities so far in 2015.
Investors were confused due to a lack of direction on
interest rates, economic policies, and on the timing of the
parliamentary election, analysts said.
President Sirisena's government has said he would dissolve
the parliament once some crucial reforms, including an electoral
bill, are passed, but is yet to fix a date for the election.
Shares in large cap Nestle Lanka ended 6.17
percent higher, while market heavyweight John Keells Holdings
gained 1.16 percent.
($1 = 133.9000 rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)