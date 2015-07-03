COLOMBO, July 3 Sri Lankan shares recovered on
Friday from a 11-week low hit in the previous session led by
market heavyweight John Keells Holdings while turnover
hit a more-than-seven-week high due to a block deal in Textured
Jersey Lanka.
Local investors were mostly on the sidelines due to
political uncertainty ahead of parliamentary elections.
The main stock index ended up 0.35 percent at
7,007.05, recovering from its lowest close since April 15 hit on
Thursday.
The day's turnover was 2.46 billion rupees ($18.43 million),
its highest since May 14 and more than double this year's daily
average of 1.08 billion rupees.
Textured Jersey Lanka accounted for over 77
percent of the day's turnover. The shares, however, ended 0.4
percent down.
John Keells Holdings gained 2.18 percent to 182.30 rupees,
pushing up the overall index.
President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved parliament last
week and scheduled elections for Aug. 17, in an effort to
consolidate power and push through political reforms.
The market saw a net foreign outflow of 429.8 million rupees
on Friday, after recording a net outflow of 4.6 billion rupees
over the past 27 sessions.
However, foreign investors are net buyers of 1.34 billion
rupees worth of shares so far this year.
($1 = 133.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)