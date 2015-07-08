COLOMBO, July 8 Sri Lankan shares closed at
their lowest in three months, pulled down by market heavyweight
John Keells Holdings Plc, as political uncertainty
ahead of the Aug. 17 parliamentary elections weighed on investor
sentiment.
The main stock index ended 0.63 percent weaker at
6,923.79, its lowest close since April 10 and the biggest
single-day loss since June 3.
The day's turnover stood at 518 million rupees ($3.88
million), less than half of this year's daily average of 1.06
billion rupees.
"The market continues to come down with political
uncertainty. What is happening is that not many investors are
doing anything. That is why we see low turnover with continued
foreign selling," said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at
First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Shares in John Keells Holdings fell 2.67 percent, while Sri
Lanka Telecom Plc fell 2.91 percent, dragging down the
overall index.
President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved parliament on June
26 and scheduled elections for Aug. 17, in an effort to
consolidate power and push through political reforms.
The market saw net foreign outflow of 2.57 million rupees on
Wednesday, extending the net outflow for the past 30 sessions to
4.85 billion rupees.
However, foreign investors have been net buyers of 1.09
billion rupees worth of shares so far this year.
($1 = 133.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)