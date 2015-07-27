COLOMBO, July 27 Sri Lankan shares fell on
Monday from the previous session's two-months high, snapping a
three-session gaining streak due to profit-taking and month-end
settlements.
The main stock index ended lower 0.3 percent, or
21.82 points, at 7,247.23, slipping from its highest since May
25 hit on Friday.
Hopes of improved corporate earnings and political stability
after the parliamentary polls next month have boosted investor
sentiment.
"The market has run out of steam, with a bit of
profit-taking and month-end settlements, but there was not much
of selling pressure," said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager
at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Turnover was 1.09 billion rupees ($8.15 million), just above
this year's daily average of 1.06 billion rupees.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 64.9 million rupees on
Monday, extending the net foreign inflows during the past three
sessions to 1.07 billion rupees.
Analysts also expect Sri Lankan companies to post strong
results for the April-June quarter.
Ceylon Cold Stores Plc fell 2.74 percent, while
Aitken Spence Plc fell 2.10 percent.
($1 = 133.7000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)