COLOMBO Aug 4 Sri Lankan shares fell on Tuesday
from their highest in nearly six months as investors took
profits after a four-day rally on hopes of political stability
after the Aug. 17 parliamentary elections, brokers said.
The index had gained 6 percent in nearly a month through
Monday as investors picked up risky assets, also on expectations
of strong corporate earnings.
The main stock index ended 0.36 percent or 26.54
points weaker at 7,310.05, slipping from its highest close since
Feb. 13 hit on Monday.
Turnover stood at 1.55 billion rupees ($11.6 million), well
above this year's daily average of 1.09 billion rupees.
"The market came off with an expected profit-taking
session," Danushka Samarasinghe, research head at Softlogic
Stockbrokers, told Reuters.
"The slide might continue for one or two days before it
stabilises and then rallies again."
Analysts said investors are expecting a strong government
after the election, which has helped sentiment. The also expect
local companies to post strong results for the April-June
quarter.
Losses were led by large-caps, with Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc
falling 1.97 percent and conglomerate John Keells
Holdings Plc losing 1.24 percent.
Foreign investors, who have bought a net 700.9 million
rupees worth of shares so far this year, net sold 157.6 million
rupees in equities on Tuesday.
($1 = 133.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)