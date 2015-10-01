COLOMBO Oct 1 Sri Lankan shares recoverd on Thursday from a 11-week low hit in the previous session, with block deals in John Keells Holdings Plc and Nations Trust Bank boosting the day's turnover.

The main stock index ended up 0.42 percent at 7,080.48, edging up from its lowest close since July 15 hit on Wednesday.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 284.2 million rupees ($2.02 million) worth of shares on Thursday, but they have been net sellers of 2.88 billion rupees worth of shares so far this year.

"With the start of a new month we have seen improved buying levels. We have also seen some retailers coming in slowly," said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

"We expect the positive sentiment to continue."

Shares of Dialog Axiata Plc rose 1.83 percent while Commercial Leasing and Finance rose 5.00 percent.

Blue-chip shares such as John Keells rose 0.18 percent while Commercial Bank of Ceylon gained 0.5 percent.

Nations Trust Bank, which along with Keells accounted for 43.79 percent of the day's turnover, gained 0.82 percent

Turnover was 1.8 billion rupees, more than this year's daily average of 1.12 billion. ($1 = 141.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)