COLOMBO Oct 5 Sri Lankan shares ended slightly weaker on Monday, after hitting one-week closing highs in the previous session, led by falls in John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc.

The main stock index ended 0.23 percent, or 16.48 points, weaker at 7,089.06, slipping from its highest close since Sept. 25 hit on Friday.

"The bourse opened the week on a negative note despite most counters gaining. This was due to dips on index-weighted counters," TKS securities said in a note to investors.

Foreign investors were net sellers of 60.99 million rupees ($431,940) worth of shares extending the year to date net forging outflow to 2.97 billion rupees.

"Foreign activity was fairly dormant with an outflow recorded for the day," TKS said.

Turnover was 641.1 million rupees, compared with this year's daily average of 1.12 billion.

Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings fell 1.06 percent, while Commercial Bank of Ceylon, the country's biggest listed lender, fell 0.50 percent. ($1 = 141.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)