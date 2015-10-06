COLOMBO Oct 6 Sri Lankan shares ended slightly
weaker on Tuesday, led by banks, with foreign investors turning
net seller of stocks while many investors waited for more
clarity on policy direction, brokers said.
The main stock index ended 0.04 percent, or 3.13
points, weaker at 7,085.93, further slipping from its highest
close since Sept. 25 hit on Friday.
"Still investors are not fully into the market and they are
on a wait and see mode due to lack of clarity on policy," said
Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities
(Pvt) Ltd.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is to make a statement
next month to outline the policies of the new government.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 104.97 million rupees
($745,790) worth of shares extending the year to date net
forging outflow to 3.08 billion rupees.
Turnover was 664.2 million rupees, compared with this year's
daily average of 1.12 billion.
Shares in Ceylinco Insurance Plc fell 3.81 percent
while Lanka ORIX Leasing Co Plc slipped 2.00 percent.
($1 = 140.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)